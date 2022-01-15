Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 891.25 ($12.10).

A number of analysts have commented on WKP shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 745 ($10.11) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($14.25) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 965 ($13.10) to GBX 920 ($12.49) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of WKP traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 842 ($11.43). 107,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 826.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 857.62. Workspace Group has a 1 year low of GBX 698 ($9.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 979 ($13.29). The stock has a market cap of £1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.26%.

Workspace Group Company Profile

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

