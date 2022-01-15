World Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 10.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TT. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 10,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TT opened at $180.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.37. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $137.98 and a one year high of $207.06. The company has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,986,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,331,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,716 shares of company stock worth $18,696,841 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. Mizuho started coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.50.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

