World Asset Management Inc Lowers Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth about $32,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth about $35,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 698.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth about $47,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $68.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.23 and a 12 month high of $72.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.56. The firm has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XEL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

See Also: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.