World Asset Management Inc Sells 474 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

World Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,104,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,635,966,000 after acquiring an additional 125,355 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,941,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,398,596,000 after purchasing an additional 175,344 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,119,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,673,110,000 after purchasing an additional 382,954 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,207,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,536,034,000 after acquiring an additional 666,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,923,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $738,752,000 after acquiring an additional 110,936 shares in the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.54.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $155.88 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.77, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.20.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.78%.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $332,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

