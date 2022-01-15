Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Maxim Group

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Maxim Group in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 142.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on Wrap Technologies from $9.40 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wrap Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ:WRAP traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,950. The firm has a market cap of $168.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average of $6.12. Wrap Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $9.80.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. Wrap Technologies had a negative return on equity of 49.87% and a negative net margin of 340.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wrap Technologies will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $27,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $87,240 in the last three months. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Wrap Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $692,000. ERn Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Wrap Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wrap Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Wrap Technologies by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. 14.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc manufactures law enforcement products. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products include BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

