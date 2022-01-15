Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.61.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

TSE XBC traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$2.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,965. Xebec Adsorption has a 52 week low of C$2.12 and a 52 week high of C$11.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$334.14 million and a PE ratio of -5.68.

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$26.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$33.34 million. Research analysts anticipate that Xebec Adsorption will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xebec Adsorption

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

