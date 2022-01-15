Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Stock Price Down 7.3% on Insider Selling

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) dropped 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $53.59 and last traded at $54.44. Approximately 3,462 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 408,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.70.

Specifically, CFO James M. Rallo sold 23,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $1,220,449.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Bill Cronin sold 4,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $246,059.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,437 shares of company stock valued at $5,919,049.

A number of research firms have commented on XMTR. Zacks Investment Research raised Xometry from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.88.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $56.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.98 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Xometry during the 2nd quarter valued at $463,869,000. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Xometry during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,936,000. StepStone Group LP bought a new position in shares of Xometry during the 3rd quarter valued at $159,657,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Xometry during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,336,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Xometry during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

About Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

