Yield Guild Games (YGG) Hits Market Capitalization of $374.97 Million

Yield Guild Games (CURRENCY:YGG) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. In the last seven days, Yield Guild Games has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Yield Guild Games coin can currently be purchased for about $4.59 or 0.00010623 BTC on major exchanges. Yield Guild Games has a market cap of $374.97 million and approximately $25.59 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00063172 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00077988 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,330.72 or 0.07714717 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,164.08 or 0.99978129 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00008488 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00069228 BTC.

About Yield Guild Games

Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,755,660 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Yield Guild Games

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Guild Games directly using U.S. dollars.

