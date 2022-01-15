Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $821.77

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 821.77 ($11.15) and traded as high as GBX 865 ($11.74). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 861 ($11.69), with a volume of 3,091 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £505.83 million and a P/E ratio of 576.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 821.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 873.47.

About Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN)

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

