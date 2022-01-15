Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.01. Advanced Energy Industries reported earnings of $1.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full-year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $346.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AEIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 75.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 40.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 204.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.73. 191,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,866. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.01. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52-week low of $81.71 and a 52-week high of $125.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

