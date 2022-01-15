Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) to Announce $0.11 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Arko’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.13. Arko posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 173.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Arko will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arko.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Arko had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 0.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arko has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKO. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Arko by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arko during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arko during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Arko during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Arko during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARKO stock opened at $8.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 54.32 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. Arko has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $11.40.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

