Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.90 Million

Equities analysts predict that Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) will report sales of $103.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $103.80 million and the highest is $104.00 million. Casa Systems reported sales of $120.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full-year sales of $400.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $400.00 million to $401.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $436.57 million, with estimates ranging from $425.90 million to $450.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Casa Systems.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). Casa Systems had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $99.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Casa Systems from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Casa Systems from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 10.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 5.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 11.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Casa Systems by 334.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the period. 68.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CASA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.14. 117,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,383. The company has a market cap of $442.09 million, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.06. Casa Systems has a one year low of $4.59 and a one year high of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.55.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casa Systems (CASA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.