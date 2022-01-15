Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.35 Million

Analysts expect that Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) will report sales of $55.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.00 million and the highest is $57.70 million. Jumia Technologies posted sales of $49.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full year sales of $170.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $168.43 million to $173.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $204.21 million, with estimates ranging from $196.30 million to $216.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Jumia Technologies.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JMIA. Morgan Stanley downgraded Jumia Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Jumia Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JMIA. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Jumia Technologies by 432.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Jumia Technologies by 1,979.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in Jumia Technologies by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 86,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 10,206 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $2,199,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Jumia Technologies by 96.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 424,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,892,000 after buying an additional 208,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JMIA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.83. 3,829,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,217,139. Jumia Technologies has a 52 week low of $9.48 and a 52 week high of $69.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.09.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

