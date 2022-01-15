Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) to Post $2.53 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) will report earnings of $2.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Olin’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.36. Olin reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2,208.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Olin will report full year earnings of $8.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $9.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.11 to $10.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Olin.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. Olin had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS.

OLN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Olin in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Olin from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Olin from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.73.

In other news, COO James A. Varilek sold 91,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $5,531,283.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Anthony Will bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.35 per share, with a total value of $613,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Olin by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Olin by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter worth $1,215,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Olin by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

OLN opened at $55.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.39. Olin has a 52 week low of $22.76 and a 52 week high of $64.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.68%.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

