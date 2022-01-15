Zacks: Analysts Anticipate U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Will Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26. U.S. Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full year earnings of $5.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $5.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Stephens downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.90.

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.25. 7,233,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,653,428. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $42.47 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carlson Capital Management increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 17,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 49,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 84,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

