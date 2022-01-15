Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.59 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) will report sales of $4.59 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Waste Management’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.57 billion and the highest is $4.60 billion. Waste Management posted sales of $4.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full year sales of $17.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.82 billion to $17.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $18.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.36 billion to $19.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WM stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,086,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,937. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.78 and a 200 day moving average of $155.41. The stock has a market cap of $65.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Waste Management has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $168.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

