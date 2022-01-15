Zacks: Analysts Expect Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $555.84 Million

Equities analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) will announce sales of $555.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $550.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $567.10 million. Amedisys posted sales of $550.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full year sales of $2.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $553.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share.

AMED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Amedisys from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Amedisys from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.63.

In other Amedisys news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $141.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amedisys during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amedisys during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new position in Amedisys during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 682 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMED traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $146.79. The company had a trading volume of 313,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,147. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.85. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $133.62 and a 52 week high of $325.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

