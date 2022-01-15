Zacks: Analysts Expect Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) to Announce $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ameren’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.48. Ameren reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameren will report full-year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ameren.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on AEE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

NYSE:AEE traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,952,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.28. Ameren has a one year low of $69.79 and a one year high of $90.77.

In other Ameren news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $4,976,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the third quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameren (AEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.