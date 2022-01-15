Zacks: Analysts Expect Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) to Post -$0.20 EPS

Analysts expect Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) to report ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Amyris’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.11). Amyris posted earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amyris will report full-year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($1.14). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.18). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amyris.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

In other news, Director James F. Mccann acquired 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $99,354.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Amyris in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Amyris in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Amyris by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amyris by 71.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. 38.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amyris stock remained flat at $$4.99 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5,140,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,840,310. Amyris has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $23.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.51.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

