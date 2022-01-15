Zacks: Analysts Expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) will report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.35. CVB Financial posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $113.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.73 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 45.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ:CVBF traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.37. The company had a trading volume of 662,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,049. CVB Financial has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 10.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 4.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 1.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

