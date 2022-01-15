Zacks: Analysts Expect Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.53) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.39). Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes reported earnings of ($0.90) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full year earnings of ($4.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.45) to ($3.42). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85). The company had revenue of $366.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.18 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOL shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.51.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $11.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average of $7.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter valued at $968,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 24.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the second quarter valued at $267,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 67.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 129,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 52,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the second quarter valued at $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment provides air passenger transportation services.

