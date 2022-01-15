Zacks: Analysts Expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to Post $0.31 EPS

Analysts expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to post $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 128.30% and a return on equity of 64.78%. The company had revenue of $103.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IRWD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other news, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 13,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $159,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 52,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $609,617.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,520. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 78,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 66,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period.

IRWD stock opened at $11.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day moving average of $12.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $14.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.25.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

