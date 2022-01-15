Zacks: Analysts Expect LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $726.13 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) will post $726.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $676.80 million and the highest is $797.19 million. LGI Homes reported sales of $897.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full year sales of $2.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.05 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $751.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.17 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LGIH shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.60.

In other news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total value of $384,857.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,597,000 after acquiring an additional 13,072 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 133,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,011,000 after acquiring an additional 11,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $139.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 13.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. LGI Homes has a twelve month low of $97.20 and a twelve month high of $188.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.55.

LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

