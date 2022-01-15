Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) will announce $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.73. Comstock Resources reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $511.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.58 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 35.38% and a positive return on equity of 26.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 30.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 41,094 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 596.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 73,382 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at $147,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 190.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 129,458 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 84,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 36.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 161,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 42,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRK stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,002,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,445. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.33. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $11.34.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

