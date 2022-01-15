Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $592.93 Million

Equities analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) will report $592.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Entegris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $589.97 million to $602.50 million. Entegris reported sales of $517.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entegris will report full-year sales of $2.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $579.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.55 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ENTG shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Entegris from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.55.

In related news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.27, for a total transaction of $193,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Todd James Edlund sold 20,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $2,789,696.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,633 shares of company stock worth $5,298,258 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Entegris by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 92,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,763,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Entegris by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 401,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,669,000 after buying an additional 9,410 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Entegris by 325.6% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 28,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after buying an additional 22,056 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $946,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Entegris stock opened at $133.62 on Wednesday. Entegris has a one year low of $93.50 and a one year high of $158.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.22 and its 200 day moving average is $130.47. The firm has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

