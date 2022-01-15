Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) will report earnings per share of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MDU Resources Group’s earnings. MDU Resources Group reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that MDU Resources Group will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MDU Resources Group.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDU. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 44.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 224,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 69,419 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 245,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 20,511 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 73,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 17,981 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $957,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 186,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 75,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDU traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,454. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.79. MDU Resources Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.91 and a fifty-two week high of $35.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.50%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

