Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) will report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MP Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.26. MP Materials reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MP Materials.

Get MP Materials alerts:

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $99.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. MP Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MP Materials from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.56.

NYSE:MP traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.83. 1,776,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,833,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 17.26 and a current ratio of 17.74. MP Materials has a 12-month low of $23.18 and a 12-month high of $53.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 69.90 and a beta of 3.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.86.

In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 343,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total transaction of $16,222,216.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 201,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $8,526,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 27.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MP Materials (MP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.