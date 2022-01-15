Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) to report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.34. Phibro Animal Health reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.29. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Phibro Animal Health.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $214.70 million for the quarter. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 5.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ PAHC traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.07. 89,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.69. Phibro Animal Health has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $31.00. The stock has a market cap of $853.34 million, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 466,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after buying an additional 29,330 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 271,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after buying an additional 6,376 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 175.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 12,679 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Phibro Animal Health by 258.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 60,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 43,700 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 103.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 73,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 37,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

