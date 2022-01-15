Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) to Announce $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) will announce $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for PPL’s earnings. PPL posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that PPL will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PPL.
PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 74.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 86.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $29.97 on Wednesday. PPL has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $30.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.16 and a 200-day moving average of $28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 0.77.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently -97.08%.
About PPL
PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.
