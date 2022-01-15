Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) to Announce $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) will announce $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for PPL’s earnings. PPL posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PPL will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PPL.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 74.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 86.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $29.97 on Wednesday. PPL has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $30.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.16 and a 200-day moving average of $28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently -97.08%.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

