Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $139.27 Million

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2022

Brokerages forecast that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) will report sales of $139.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $134.50 million and the highest is $147.00 million. Whole Earth Brands posted sales of $75.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 84%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full year sales of $500.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $495.78 million to $508.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $545.84 million, with estimates ranging from $540.13 million to $550.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Whole Earth Brands.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Whole Earth Brands had a positive return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $128.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.

FREE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Whole Earth Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen started coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Whole Earth Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Whole Earth Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in Whole Earth Brands by 6.8% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,884,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,317,000 after buying an additional 184,554 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 6.4% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,687,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,045,000 after acquiring an additional 160,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,550,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,457,000 after acquiring an additional 42,064 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,749,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,368,000 after acquiring an additional 145,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 141.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,702,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,662,000 after acquiring an additional 996,282 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Whole Earth Brands stock opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.43. Whole Earth Brands has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.92.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

