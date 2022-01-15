Zacks: Brokerages Expect Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.13 Million

Brokerages expect that Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) will report sales of $70.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $69.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.74 million. Benefitfocus posted sales of $76.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full-year sales of $258.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $257.29 million to $258.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $254.09 million, with estimates ranging from $247.98 million to $259.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Benefitfocus.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $62.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

NASDAQ BNFT traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.62. 93,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,719. The company has a market capitalization of $355.03 million, a P/E ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.44. Benefitfocus has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $17.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 46,387.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,719 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 179.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 161.9% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 173.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,267 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans. The Benefitfocus Platform has a multi-tenant architecture and has a user-friendly interface designed for employees to access their benefits in one place. The company’s solutions support medical benefit plans and non-medical benefits, such as, dental, life, disability insurance, income protection, digital health, and financial wellness.

Featured Article: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Benefitfocus (BNFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.