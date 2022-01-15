Zacks: Brokerages Expect BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) to Announce $1.96 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) will post earnings per share of $1.96 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BRP’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.01 and the lowest is $1.87. BRP reported earnings per share of $1.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that BRP will report full-year earnings of $7.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.32 to $7.46. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.77 to $8.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.54. BRP had a negative return on equity of 223.71% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DOOO shares. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on BRP from C$131.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank started coverage on BRP in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. increased their target price on BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC increased their target price on BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.20. 65,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,063. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.55 and a 200 day moving average of $85.70. BRP has a 52-week low of $63.79 and a 52-week high of $102.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. BRP’s payout ratio is 5.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 1,680.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 62,442 shares during the period. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRP during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,565,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BRP during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 21.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,304,000 after purchasing an additional 25,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.43% of the company’s stock.

BRP

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

