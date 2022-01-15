Zacks: Brokerages Expect Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.58) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.67) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.51). Homology Medicines reported earnings per share of ($0.62) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full year earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($1.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($1.91). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Homology Medicines.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 44.87% and a negative net margin of 269.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXX. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Homology Medicines by 732.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Homology Medicines by 30.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Homology Medicines by 78.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Homology Medicines by 26.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Homology Medicines during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 55.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.69. 327,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,395. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $210.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of -0.60. Homology Medicines has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $15.24.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

