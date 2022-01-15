Zacks: Brokerages Expect LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $263.40 Million

Analysts expect LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) to post sales of $263.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for LivaNova’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $258.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $270.10 million. LivaNova reported sales of $269.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.23. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 39.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $253.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LIVN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LivaNova in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.83.

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $81,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alfred J. Novak sold 644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total value of $58,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,428 shares of company stock worth $538,262. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 892.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 23.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LivaNova stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,579. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LivaNova has a one year low of $61.76 and a one year high of $93.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 0.90.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

