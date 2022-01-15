Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $141.83 Million

Equities analysts predict that Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) will post sales of $141.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $133.66 million and the highest is $150.00 million. Mesa Air Group reported sales of $150.37 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full year sales of $597.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $582.47 million to $612.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $641.11 million, with estimates ranging from $620.00 million to $662.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.18). Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $130.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis.

MESA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Mesa Air Group from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mesa Air Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.38.

Shares of NASDAQ MESA opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.65. Mesa Air Group has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.25 million, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.81.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 241,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 54,141 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 6,792 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

