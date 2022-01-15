Zacks: Brokerages Expect Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) to post earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.51. Provident Financial Services reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 35.12%. The business had revenue of $99.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Provident Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of PFS stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. Provident Financial Services has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $26.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Provident Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Provident Financial Services by 27.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $146,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $230,000. 61.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

