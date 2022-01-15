Zacks: Brokerages Expect Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) will announce earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Seanergy Maritime’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Seanergy Maritime reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 750%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Seanergy Maritime.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $48.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.44 million. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 15.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHIP. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of SHIP stock opened at $0.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $141.04 million, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.10. Seanergy Maritime has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $2.45.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 115.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 610.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 26,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

