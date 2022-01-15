Zacks: Brokerages Expect Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) to announce ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to ($0.01). Target Hospitality posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Target Hospitality.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $89.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target Hospitality has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 547.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Target Hospitality by 165.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 19.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TH traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $3.51. 69,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,382. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.76. Target Hospitality has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $5.49. The company has a market cap of $357.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Target Hospitality (TH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.