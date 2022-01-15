Zacks: Brokerages Expect Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Will Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) to report earnings per share of $0.61 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Trimble’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. Trimble also posted earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trimble will report full-year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRMB. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Trimble from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

In related news, VP James Joel Langley sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 3,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $330,461.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,120 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Trimble by 1,537.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,962 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 47,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,848 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its position in Trimble by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 98,256 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,567,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trimble stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,408,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,876. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.37. Trimble has a 1-year low of $65.37 and a 1-year high of $96.49.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

