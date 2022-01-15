Zacks: Brokerages Expect VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.07). VistaGen Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.25). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow VistaGen Therapeutics.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.41% and a negative net margin of 2,183.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on VTGN shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

VistaGen Therapeutics stock opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.50. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTGN. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

