Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to Announce $1.33 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.33 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.43. Zions Bancorporation, National Association reported earnings per share of $1.66 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full-year earnings of $6.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.46 to $6.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $5.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.63.

In other news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,946 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $195,584.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 403 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $25,417.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,783 shares of company stock worth $2,281,427 in the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $70.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $43.64 and a 52 week high of $71.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $325.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

