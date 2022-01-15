Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Canon (NYSE:CAJ) to Hold

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Canon, Inc. is an industry leader in professional and consumer imaging equipment and information systems. Canon’s extensive product line enables businesses and consumers worldwide to capture, store and distribute visual information. Canon products include full-color as well as black and white copiers; color laser printers; facsimile machines; micrographics and optical disk filing systems; word processors, typewriters and calculators; camcorders, and lenses; semiconductor, broadcast and optical equipment; and other specialized industrial products. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Canon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

CAJ stock opened at $24.41 on Thursday. Canon has a 1 year low of $20.73 and a 1 year high of $25.94. The firm has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.72.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Canon had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Canon will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Canon by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,065,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,741,000 after purchasing an additional 184,395 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Canon by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,042,000 after purchasing an additional 83,300 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Canon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,723,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Canon by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 939,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,906,000 after purchasing an additional 148,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Canon by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 881,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,481,000 after purchasing an additional 42,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Canon Company Profile

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

