Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Channel Advisor Corporation offers cloud-based e-commerce solutions and services. It solutions include marketplaces, comparison shopping, paid search, social campaigns, flex feeds, web stores and rich media. The company serves traditional retailers, online retailers, brand manufacturers and advertising agencies. Channel Advisor Corporation is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

NYSE:ECOM opened at $22.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $669.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 0.69. ChannelAdvisor has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $29.42.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $41.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.54 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 5,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $136,649.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in ChannelAdvisor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $580,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ChannelAdvisor by 13.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,442,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,407,000 after buying an additional 167,523 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in ChannelAdvisor by 400.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 5,895 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in ChannelAdvisor by 74.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 193,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,874,000 after buying an additional 82,300 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in ChannelAdvisor by 273.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 148,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,740,000 after buying an additional 108,566 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

