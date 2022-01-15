Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ferrari N.V. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling sports cars. Its products include sports car models consists of 458 Italia, 488 GTB, 458 Spider, 488 Spider, F12 Berlinetta, 458 Speciale and 458 Speciale A as well as two grand tourer (GT) cars: California T and FF. The Company also produces a limited edition supercar, LaFerrari and limited series and one-off cars. It operates primarily in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Americas, Greater China and Rest of Asia-Pacific region. Ferrari N.V. is headquartered in Maranello, Italy. “

Get Ferrari alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Ferrari from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. HSBC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ferrari from a hold rating to a reduce rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $254.00.

RACE opened at $245.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.90. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $183.82 and a 12 month high of $278.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $259.33 and a 200 day moving average of $232.22.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 21.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RACE. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Ferrari by 205.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Ferrari by 67.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Ferrari by 157.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ferrari by 25.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 32.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ferrari

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ferrari (RACE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.