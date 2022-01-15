Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Morphic Holding Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for autoimmune, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Morphic Holding Inc. is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Morphic in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORF opened at $44.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 1.23. Morphic has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $93.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.38.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 30.32% and a negative net margin of 569.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 million. The firm’s revenue was down 88.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Morphic will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Morphic news, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 5,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $328,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Morphic in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Morphic by 34.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Morphic by 379.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Morphic by 43.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Morphic in the second quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

