ZelaaPayAE Price Tops $0.0013 (ZPAE)

ZelaaPayAE (CURRENCY:ZPAE) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 14th. One ZelaaPayAE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZelaaPayAE has a market cap of $219,067.21 and approximately $256,538.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZelaaPayAE has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006930 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00009228 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000765 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 45.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE Profile

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) is a coin. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,022,159 coins. The official website for ZelaaPayAE is www.zelaapay.ae . ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates. ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well. “

Buying and Selling ZelaaPayAE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelaaPayAE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelaaPayAE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZelaaPayAE using one of the exchanges listed above.

