Zenvia Inc’s (NASDAQ:ZENV) Lock-Up Period To End on January 18th

Zenvia’s (NASDAQ:ZENV) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, January 18th. Zenvia had issued 11,538,462 shares in its initial public offering on July 22nd. The total size of the offering was $150,000,006 based on an initial share price of $13.00. After the expiration of Zenvia’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zenvia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zenvia from $35.00 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Get Zenvia alerts:

ZENV opened at $6.02 on Friday. Zenvia has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $20.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.33 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zenvia will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new stake in Zenvia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,880,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Zenvia in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Zenvia in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Zenvia in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Zenvia in the 3rd quarter worth $1,699,000. 25.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zenvia Company Profile

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Zenvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zenvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.