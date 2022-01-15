Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $714.64 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to announce sales of $714.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $706.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $728.00 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association reported sales of $723.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full year sales of $2.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZION shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.63.

In other news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $195,584.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 8,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total transaction of $582,650.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,427 in the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter worth about $202,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 369,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,846,000 after purchasing an additional 10,804 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 74.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 21,382 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,270,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,652,000 after purchasing an additional 35,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter worth about $905,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZION opened at $70.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.91 and a 200 day moving average of $59.96. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $43.64 and a twelve month high of $71.21.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to buyback $325.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 21.44%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Read More: News Sentiment

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.