Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CRO Robert J. Traube Sells 9,131 Shares

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CRO Robert J. Traube sold 9,131 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $154,587.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ZUO stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. Zuora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.51 and a beta of 2.17.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 45.14% and a negative net margin of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $89.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saturna Capital CORP increased its position in Zuora by 3.0% during the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Zuora by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 55,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Zuora by 3.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zuora by 63.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Zuora by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZUO. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. boosted their target price on Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Zuora in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.29.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

