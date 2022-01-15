Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Coverage Initiated at HSBC

HSBC began coverage on shares of Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a reduce rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZRSEF. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Zur Rose Group in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stifel Europe started coverage on Zur Rose Group in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Zur Rose Group from CHF 257 to CHF 250 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank cut Zur Rose Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Zur Rose Group from CHF 571 to CHF 515 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $382.50.

Shares of ZRSEF stock opened at $215.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.79. Zur Rose Group has a 52-week low of $215.00 and a 52-week high of $547.00.

Zur Rose Group AG engages in the operation of an e-commerce pharmacy. It operates through the following geograpical segments: Switzerland, Germany, and Europe. The company was founded by Walter Oberhänsli on April 6, 1993 and is headquartered in Frauenfeld, Switzerland.

